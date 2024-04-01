HSBC Trims Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price to $19.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $22.90 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

