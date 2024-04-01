Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HBM opened at $7.00 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

