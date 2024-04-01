Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

