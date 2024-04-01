i3 Verticals’ (IIIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,972. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $764.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

