IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62. IBEX has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

