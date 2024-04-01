IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $10.47. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 74,720 shares traded.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The firm has a market cap of $552.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,568.83% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,282.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927 in the last ninety days. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

