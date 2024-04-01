Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.6 %

IMVT opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

