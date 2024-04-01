IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.57% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 747,614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 225,679 shares in the last quarter.

QAI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,313. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

