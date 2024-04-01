ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.52

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 181462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

ING Groep Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.