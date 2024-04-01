Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,391 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

