Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE:AXR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMREP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.