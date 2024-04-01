Insider Buying: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,857 Shares of Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 12,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,542,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,805.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,580 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Team Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 29,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Team

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Team by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

