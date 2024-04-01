Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CAO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. 5,068,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

