Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 24,602 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 132,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

