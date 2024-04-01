Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CHE traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $638.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.80. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

