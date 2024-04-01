Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Sells 18,692 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $514,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 471,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,118. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,461 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.