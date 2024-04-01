Insider Selling: CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Sells 14,976 Shares of Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CTS Stock Down 1.4 %

CTS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CTS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,252,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

