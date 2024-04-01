Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 605,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Read Our Latest Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.