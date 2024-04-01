Insmed’s (INSM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 107.55% from the stock’s previous close.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Insmed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 471,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,492 shares of company stock worth $2,909,521. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.