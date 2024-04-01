Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Intellinetics Price Performance

Shares of Intellinetics stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

About Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

