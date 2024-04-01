Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Judith A. Sprieser Sells 2,238 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,371. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

