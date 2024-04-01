International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $86.32. 237,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

