International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $37.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IP opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

