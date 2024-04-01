International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

IP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.96. 1,749,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,088. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.