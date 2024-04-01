Internet Computer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $304.18 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $17.79 or 0.00025946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.21 billion and approximately $304.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,551,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,529,299 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.