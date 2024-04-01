Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 206710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.