Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 2,785,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,711,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

LUNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $611.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

