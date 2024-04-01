Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 261,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.