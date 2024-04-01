Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $447.53 and last traded at $444.19. 15,191,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,461,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.01.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
