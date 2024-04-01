Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 373,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 657,037 shares.The stock last traded at $87.88 and had previously closed at $87.74.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $756.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

