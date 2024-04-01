Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.70. Invivyd shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 82,771 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IVVD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Invivyd
Invivyd Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Invivyd
In other Invivyd news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.