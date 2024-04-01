Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.70. Invivyd shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 82,771 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVVD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Invivyd

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

In other Invivyd news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

