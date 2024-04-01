IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 954,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,733,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 127,499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 376,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,845,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in IonQ by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONQ opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. IonQ has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

