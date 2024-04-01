IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 2.4%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,385,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,001,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after buying an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 248,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IonQ by 747.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 729,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 643,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.