IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $31.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002776 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

