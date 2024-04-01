Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,079,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,595 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 441,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,473. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

