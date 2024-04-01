Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 286,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

