Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $182,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after acquiring an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after buying an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,039,000 after purchasing an additional 699,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %

WRB stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 267,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

