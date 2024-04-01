Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.17. 253,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,536. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

