Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,499. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

