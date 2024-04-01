iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 614,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,011. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

