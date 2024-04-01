iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

