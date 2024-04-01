iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.30

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 419449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,801 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

