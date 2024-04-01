iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $79.83. 119,719 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

