iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. 260,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.