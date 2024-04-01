iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. 522,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

