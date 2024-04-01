iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,470 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.9% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

