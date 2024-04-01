iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $776,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.94. 8,628,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,592. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

