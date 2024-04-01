iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 165,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

