iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.81

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.81 and last traded at $89.77, with a volume of 7404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

