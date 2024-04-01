iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,251,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 354,903 shares.The stock last traded at $74.95 and had previously closed at $74.81.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

